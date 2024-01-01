3-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell While Playing In Gujarat, Rescue Ops Underway

Help has also been sought from the National Disaster Response Force

A 3-year-old girl fell 30 feet into a borewell in Devbhumi Dwarka in Gujarat on Monday and teams comprising Army personnel and local authorities were engaged in a rescue operation, an official said.

The girl fell into the borewell in Ran village at 1pm while playing, Deputy Collector HB Bhagora said.

The rescue teams comprising Army as well as local police and fire brigade personnel have managed to pull her up by 10 feet, Bhagora informed.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Indian Army personnel join the rescue operation that is underway to rescue a 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Ran village of Kalyanpur tehsil of Dwarka district. pic.twitter.com/MGfBWllIby — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

An ambulance was stationed at the site and help was sought from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), he said.

An NDRF statement said a team from the premier agency had left for the site from Gandhinagar at 2:55pm.

