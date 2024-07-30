3-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 250-Feet Borewell In Madhya Pradesh, Dies: Cops

However, after a thorough examination, she was declared dead, officials said. (Representational)

A three-year-old girl died hours after she accidentally slipped into a borewell near a village in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening and was rushed to a hospital after being rescued, officials said.

Shoumya, daughter of one Pintu Sahu, fell into the borewell near Kasar village, located about 40km from the district headquarters, while playing in an agriculture field at around 5 pm, Bargawan police station inspector Shivpujan Mishra told PTI over phone from the spot.

The borewell was said to be more than 250-foot deep and the girl had got stuck at the depth of 25-foot, he stated.

Rescuers immediately launched an operation to pull out the girl and managed to bring her out after five-and-a-half hours of effort, informed the police officer.

The baby was taken to a hospital in critical condition, said District Chief Medical and Health Officer NK Jain.

However, after a thorough examination, she was declared dead, Mr Jain added.

