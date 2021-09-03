3-Year-Old Girl Dead, 6 Injured As Bus Overturns In Rajasthan's Bundi (Representational)

A three-year-old girl died and six people were injured when a private bus overturned on the Kota-Udaipur national highway in Bundi district on Friday after colliding with a divider, police said.

The bus with around 10-12 passengers was on its way to Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh from Ahmedabad, and the accident took place near Khadipur village under the Dabi police station area, ASI Roshanlal said.

The girl, Mahima of Shivpuri, died of her injuries at the MBS hospital in Kota, while her mother, Renu, was undergoing treatment, the police said, adding that the other five were treated for minor injuries and discharged.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)