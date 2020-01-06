3 UP Cops Transferred Over Notice To Dead Man During Citizenship Protests

The three policemen were found guilty of negligence and laxity (Representational)

Three Uttar Pradesh policemen, including a sub-inspector, were shunted out on Monday for sending a notice in the name of a dead person over the anti-CAA protests in Firozabad on December 20, an official said.

The action was taken on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the city circle officer (CO) who found the three policemen guilty of negligence and laxity, he said.

After the December 20 protests, Firozabad police had sent out notices to at least 200 people asking them to prove they would not be a threat to peace in the area and furnish a surety of Rs 10 lakh each.

Among those who were served notices was Banne Khan from the Kotla area who had died six years ago.

An inquiry in this connection was handed over to the CO, City, Arun Kumar Singh.

Taking the matter seriously, Naalband Chowki in-charge Rajiv Chitransh and two constables have been attached to the police lines with immediate effect, Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel said.

Six people had died in clashes in Firozabad. As many as 29 people were charged and 14 were arrested in about 35 cases registered in connection with the violence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned of a "crackdown" on the protesters and the government ordered that those found responsible for damaging public property during the protests will have to pay for it.