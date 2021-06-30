3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
The gunbattle between the terrorists and security forces started in Chimmer village during a cordon and search operation launched by the law enforcement agencies in the area, the officials said.
#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (toll 03). Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/yHCcqsegGb— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 30, 2021
Two terrorists were killed in the early exchange of firing while the third ultra engaged the security forces for several hours before being neutralized, the official said.
The identity of the terrorists was being ascertained, he added.
