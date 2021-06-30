3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K

The identity of the terrorists was being ascertained, police said.(Representational)

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The gunbattle between the terrorists and security forces started in Chimmer village during a cordon and search operation launched by the law enforcement agencies in the area, the officials said.

Two terrorists were killed in the early exchange of firing while the third ultra engaged the security forces for several hours before being neutralized, the official said.

The identity of the terrorists was being ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)