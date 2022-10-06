3 Tamil Nadu Children Die, 11 Hospitalised Allegedly Due To Food Poisoning

Officials say no arrests have been made yet and food samples have been sent for investigation. (File)

Three children died allegedly due to food poisoning at a children's home in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

Eleven other children who had consumed the same food are being treated at a hospital.

The children, all residents of Vivekananda Sevalaya, investigators say had fallen sick after they consumed idli and Pongal on Wednesday morning. Officials of the Sevalaya had given them medicines. Their condition did not improve and the children could not eat rice and rasam served for both lunch and dinner.

Two of the 15 students in the Sevalaya were found dead this morning in the hostel and another died on the way to the hospital. Those who died are between 10-14 age cohort.

Officials say no arrests have been made yet and food samples have been sent for investigation.

"We have filed a case of suspicious deaths and have sent food samples for scientific examination. We would proceed based on the report," Mr S Prabakaran, Commissioner of Police, told NDTV.

"Their condition is stable and they are not in danger. One student has returned home," the officer said speaking about other children.