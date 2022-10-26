3 Swedish Nationals Detained In Assam For Visa Violations, To Be Deported

The tourists were produced before a court and found guilty. (Representational)

Three tourists from Sweden were taken into custody for violating their visa provisions by attending a religious meeting in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Wednesday, the police said.

The police had filed a case against the three for attending the meeting at Ghinai under Namrup police station with a tourist visa, additional superintendent of police Bitul Chetia said.

The tourists were produced before a court and found guilty under the Foreigners Act. It directed the deputy commissioner and the district police to arrange for their deportation.

The three-day prayer meeting was organised by United Church Forum, a body of different churches, with due permission from the district administration.

The tourists will be sent to Guwahati on Thursday and subsequently deported to Sweden, Mr Chetia said.