3 Robbers Inspired By Bollywood Movie 'Dhoom' Arrested, 26 Cases Solved

The arrest helped resolve 26 cases of robbery and snatching (Representational)

Three men, who used high-speed bikes inspired by the Bollywood movie 'Dhoom' for robberies, have been arrested by the police, an official said today.

Ashraf (23), Taufiq (24), and Istekar (22) used to rob people and then flee on their bikes, he added.

"On April 10, a tip-off was received that a notorious robber Ashraf was in Delhi's Johripur area. Multiple raids were conducted in the area and Uttar Pradesh's Loni. Three robbers - Ashraf, Taufiq, and Ishtikar - were caught. Two motorcycles, including a Yamaha R15, used in the crimes were also recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Amit Goel said.

The accused disclosed during interrogation that Nazakat Ali, alias KTM, is their gang leader, he added.

"They all are deeply inspired by the movie 'Dhoom' and would steal high-speed bikes to rob people," Mr Goel said.

The accused would ride in on their motorcycles, snatch valuables from people on the road, and then speed away, he said.

The arrest helped resolve 26 cases of robbery and snatching registered in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad over the last fortnight, the police said.

The three would change clothes on their bikes to confuse the police and eyewitnesses, Mr Goel said, adding that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the gang leader.

