Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

3 People Killed After Transmission Tower Falls On Them In Madhya Pradesh

The incident took place in Aamdad village under Rampur Naikin tehsil at around noon, the official informed.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
3 People Killed After Transmission Tower Falls On Them In Madhya Pradesh
A tower collapsed on labourers working on the project.
Sidhi:

Three workers were killed and six others injured after a 400 KV transmission line tower fell on them in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Aamdad village under Rampur Naikin tehsil at around noon, the official informed.

"The labourers were replacing old transmission towers with new ones. A tower collapsed on a group of labourers, killing two on the spot, while a third person succumbed to injuries en route to hospital. Six persons were injured and have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College, Rewa," Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said.

The identities of the victims, who belong to West Bengal, are being ascertained, he added

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Madhya Pradesh, Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh Sidhi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.