3 Pakistani Flights Entered Indian Airspace Days Before Air India Incident

At least three commercial aircraft flying to or from Lahore ventured into the Indian airspace days more than a week before an Air India aircraft crossed the International Border while performing a go-around over Amritsar.

According to flight-tracking data, Lahore-Dubai and Lahore-Jeddah flights operated by Fly Jinnah and an Air Sial Dammam-Lahore flight remained in the Indian airspace for several minutes on June 12. One of them remained in Indian skies for over 15 minutes.

The Pakistani aircraft entered Indian skies due to bad weather and a windstorm that gripped the Punjab province of Pakistan that day, as per Pakistani media. Quoting aviation sources, The News reported that air traffic control (ATC) units in Lahore and Amritsar remained in contact during the diversions.

Air India Flight Crosses Into Pakistan

On June 22, Air India flight AI479 briefly entered the Pakistani airspace while performing a go-around manoeuvre over Amritsar airport, the airline has said. The plane flew in the Pakistani airspace at around 4:38 UTC (9:38 pm Indian Standard Time) and exited a minute later.

Air India has also launched an investigation to ascertain the cause.

As per Flightradar24, AI479 crossed into Pakistan near the Wagah border at 9:38 pm, remained on the other side of the border for nearly a minute before exiting. The data also shows that the flight flew in loops over Amritsar while trying to land. Unsuccessful, the flight returned to the Delhi airport.

India and Pakistan closed their airspace to each other's airlines at the height of tensions after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, last year.