3 Of Family Killed After Speeding Car Rams Truck In Madhya Pradesh

Three members of a Rajasthan-based family were killed and two others injured when their speeding car rammed into a dumper truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Sarangpur town at around 5.30 am.

Seven persons from Dholpur in Rajasthan had set out to visit the Mahakal Temple in MP's Ujjain city. Their car rammed into a dumper parked on the roadside in front of an eatery near Mau on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, Sarangpur police station in-charge Rahul Raghuvanshi said.

An elderly woman, her son and daughter-in-law travelling in the car died on the spot. Two others, including the car driver, were seriously injured, while two children escaped unhurt, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Soma Trivedi (65), he son Ankur (42) and his wife Archana (40). The deceased couple's sons, aged 10 and 14, who were sitting on the rear seat, did not suffer any injuries, he said.

The injured persons were admitted to Shajapur District Hospital. The bodies were sent to Sarangpur Civil Hospital for post-mortem, the police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)