3 Myanmar Nationals Got Fake Aadhaar For Human Trafficking, Anti-Terror Agency Files Chargesheet

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against three Myanmar nationals

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today filed a chargesheet against three Myanmar nationals in a major international human trafficking case involving illegal infiltration and trafficking of foreign nationals, primarily of Rohingya origin, into India across the India-Bangladesh border.

The accused have been identified as Rabiul Islam, Sofi Alom, and Mohammad Usman. They are all permanent residents of Myanmar's Maungdaw district, the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA said they came to India illegally without travel documents in collusion with traffickers and touts. They were also involved in helping numerous other foreign nationals to infiltrate India and use unauthorised and illegal border routes, the NIA said in the chargesheet.

It is a part of a well-organised network of traffickers and touts involved in illegal activities. They were engaged in luring vulnerable Rohingya women, who had taken refuge in Bangladesh, into India on the false promises of marriage to Rohingya men, the NIA said.

The women were then sold for forced marriages in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Haryana, etc, the NIA said.

The NIA investigation uncovered instances and evidence of document forgery, and found that Rabi Islam and Mohammad Usman got Aadhaar cards fraudulently. They used these cards to buy multiple SIM cards and open bank accounts, further concealing their true identities.

With this chargesheet, the NIA, which had started probing the case on November 7, 2023, has taken a significant step towards uncovering and dismantling a major international human trafficking racket and network.