3 More Die Of Mushroom Poisoning In Assam, Taking Total Death Count To 7

The lone survivor of the mushroom poisoning is in a critical condition, police said. (Representational)

Three more people died on Tuesday due to mushroom poisoning, taking the toll in the incident that took place in Assam's Charaideo district to seven, an official said.

Eight people -- women tea garden workers and their children -- had fallen ill after eating wild mushrooms in Laltipathar village on April 6 and seven of them have died since then.

The lone survivor, identified as 35-year old Jyotsna Gaur, is in a critical condition, the official said.

Three women, identified as Champa Karmakar (24), Sarumai Karmakar (19) and Rita Keot (40), died at Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh during the day, he said.

Two women and children each had died on Monday.

They were identified as Rima Karmakar (35), her 10-year-old son Ajay Karmakar, Jonaki Praja (32) and Chayanika Karmakar (12).

The women had picked up the mushrooms while returning from work in tea gardens and had cooked those for themselves and their children.

They complained of stomachache and vomiting since the evening of April 6, and were initially taken to Charaideo Civil Hospital, from where they were shifted to AMCH after their condition deteriorated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)