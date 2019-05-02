3 MBA Students, 22, Drown While Swimming In Dam Near Pune

After a night out, some students stepped into the dam waters for a swim said police.

Three MBA students, including a girl, drowned while taking a swim at the Mulshi Dam on Thursday morning, police said.

A group of 10 MBA students from Bharatiya Vidyapeeth had gone for a picnic to Valne village near the dam. After a night out, some students stepped into the dam waters for a swim around 7 am, an official of Pune Police Control told IANS.

However, they apparently failed to gauge the depth of the water and at least three were reported missing. The others called for help, after which rescue teams rushed to the spot.

So far, the bodies of two - Sangeeta Negi and Shubham Raj Sinha - have been recovered, and efforts are on by divers to trace the body of their classmate Shiv Kumar.

All the victims are residents of Pune and aged 22. Their families have been informed of the tragedy, said the official.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.