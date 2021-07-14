3 Lashkar Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K's Pulwama

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.
A gunbattle broke out in Pulwama town of the south Kashmir district after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.
Three terrorists were killed in the gunbattle.
#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: #Pakistani LeT commander Aijaz @ Abu Huraira killed alongwith 2 local #terrorists. #Congratulations to Police & SFs: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 14, 2021
"One of the terrorists had been identified as LeT commander Aijaz @abu Huraira," the official said, adding that he was a Pakistani national.
The official said a search operation was going on in the area.