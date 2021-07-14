3 Lashkar Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K's Pulwama

Kashmir Encounter: An official said a search operation was going on in the area. (Representational)

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

A gunbattle broke out in Pulwama town of the south Kashmir district after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Three terrorists were killed in the gunbattle.

"One of the terrorists had been identified as LeT commander Aijaz @abu Huraira," the official said, adding that he was a Pakistani national.

The official said a search operation was going on in the area.