Lashkar's Lahore Meet, Facebook Live, Busts Pak's 'No Terror On Its Soil' Claims

Pakistan's duplicitous stance on terrorism has been exposed by a recent video that has laid bare its hypocrisy in its dealings with terror outfits -- particularly in relation with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The video, posted on the official Facebook page of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) - a party backed by Hafiz Sayed - features Saifullah Kasuri, the mastermind of the Pahalgam massacre and LeT's deputy chief.

They were seen addressing an open meeting in Lahore -- blowing the lid off Pakistan's claims of not allowing its soil to be used by elements involved in terror-related activities.

"This exposes how Pakistan provides a platform to these terror outfits," said a senior officer of security forces.

At the meeting, he issued fresh threats against India. In the live video, Kasuri is seen claiming that India would not dare to challenge Pakistan for another 50 years.

In the 3-hour live video, Kasuri is heard recounting a meeting where Hafiz Saeed, in response to a question by one of the recruits, dismissed India's threats, saying, "Don't worry about India's empty threats. We've already dealt a severe blow to India, making it unlikely to consider attacking us for the next 50 years".

Sources said this highlights Lashkar's brazen confidence in undermining India, reflecting the group's deep-rooted involvement in terror activities.

"This narrative underscores Pakistan's complicity in supporting such organisations, contradicting its claims of not allowing its soil to be used for terror-related activity," said an officer belonging to security forces who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Kasuri also reiterated that they will continue to support Kashmir.

His assertion that India has illegally occupied Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, and Gurdaspur - all Muslim-majority regions -- exposes Pakistan's plan to create trouble in both border states of Punjab and Kashmir.

Security agencies feel this video serves as irrefutable proof of Pakistan's role in promoting terrorism, making it increasingly difficult for the country to deny its involvement.

Pakistan's brazen display of support for terrorism contradicts its assertions that it only provides moral support to Kashmiris fighting against Indian forces, the sources said.