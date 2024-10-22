3 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident In UP's Mathura: Cops

According to police, the five victims were coming to Varanasi and proceeding to Delhi. (Representational)

Three people were killed and two others were injured when their car collided with a truck on Monday, police said.

The victims were identified as Pankaj Verma, Bhavesh and Rohit, police said.

According to police, the five victims were coming to Varanasi and proceeding to Delhi. Their car rammed into a truck ahead of them, killing three of them on the spot and injuring two.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital, SP rural Trigun Bishen said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police added.

