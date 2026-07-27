3, Including 11-Year-Old Boy, Killed In Lightning Strikes In Madhya Pradesh

Three persons, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed and two others sustained injuries due to lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Monday.

The incidents were reported in villages bordering the neighbouring Chhattisgarh, about 80 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday evening, they said.

A 45-year-old man was struck by lightning while transplanting paddy in a field at Chhutki Tola village in the Darshila outpost area, and died on the spot, while two other villagers were injured and are undergoing treatment, Darshila police outpost in-charge Mohanlal Padwar said.

In another incident, a 28-year-old woman was struck by lightning while transplanting paddy in a field at Jhink village, and an 11-year-old died under similar circumstances outside his house at Musra village under Jaitpur police station limits amid heavy rains, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and the family of the people who died will receive compensation as per the government rules for deaths due to lightning strikes, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)