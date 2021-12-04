3 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Matador In Uttar Pradesh

The dead include a sepoy of the Delhi Police and a revenue official. (Representational)

Three people were killed and one injured when their car rammed into a matador on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said on Saturday.

Thatia SHO Prayag Narayan Bajpayee said the accident took place on Friday night. He said the car was going from Lucknow to Delhi and hit the matador from behind.

Satyendra Kumar (29), a resident of Delhi's Trilokpuri and posted in the Delhi Police as a sepoy, revenue official at Shashtri Nagar SDM office Gunjan Kumar (30) and Jitendra Kumar (43) died on the spot.

Paramveer, a resident of Delhi's Kundli, was injured in the accident, and has been admitted to the Tirva medical college.

The SHO said Jitendra and Paramveer worked in a private company.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SHO said. PTI COR NAV

