3 Killed, 1 Injured After High-Tension Wire Falls On Tree In UP

Three labourers died and one injured as a high tension electricity wire fell on them in Saharanpur on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai told PTI that the men had arrived at a person's farm in Madnuki village under Rampur Maniharan police station area to cut a tree when the incident took place.

The dead people have been identified as Saddam (32), Naushad (30) and Ajay. Injured Arif has been referred to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, for treatment, police said.

