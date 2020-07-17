3 Jaish Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

The encounter took place at the Nagnad-Chimmer area of Kulgam district. (Representational image)

A top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad was among the three terrorists killed during an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning, police said.

Three army soldiers were also injured in the anti-terror operation which took place at the Nagnad-Chimmer area of the south Kashmir district, police said.

The encounter started after police, army and CRPF launched the joint pre-dawn operation following specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.



"Three terrorists of JEM (Jaish-e-Mohammad) have been killed," Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir told NDTV.

"The killed terrorists are from Jaish e Mohammed and reportedly include a Top Terrorist commander known to be an IED expert taking direct instructions from his Pakistani Handlers and was responsible for a large number of attacks including many IED attempts against security forces in the recent past. He was reportedly able to escape from 3/4 encounters, leaving behind an MO 4 American rifle in one case," police said.

The search operation turned into an encounter when the terroists opened fire on the security forces. A fierce gun battle followed in which three terrorists were killed. Two soldiers were also injured in the operation.

On July 5, two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Arreh village in Kulgam.