3 Injured In Stampede Outside Stadium In Ranchi

At least three persons were injured on Tuesday after a stampede outside the JSCA stadium here, where a cricket match was on, police said.

The incident took place at the West Gate of the stadium, when a large number of people were trying to enter the facility at the same time.

There was no entry fee at the final match of the state-level T-20 cricket league, which was underway.

"The incident occurred due to an excessive crowd. The situation is under control. Police are looking into it," Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said.

A thorough investigation into the matter is underway, and additional police forces have been deployed, he said.

The three persons who sustained injuries were admitted to a hospital in the city, another official said, adding that their condition is stable.

According to an eyewitness, a large number of spectators were trying to enter the stadium together before the match started.

"A chaotic atmosphere developed at the West Gate after the match began, leading to the stampede. Many youths were attempting to jump over the stadium's large wall to get inside," he said.

The match was not interrupted due to the incident that occurred outside the stadium.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)