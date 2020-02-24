3 Idlis Of 107 Kg: Chennai Chef's Welcome Gesture For Donald Trump

PM Narendra Modi today greeted US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump

As India welcomes President Donald Trump on his first official visit to the country, a chef and food artist in Chennai prepared massive idlis (rice cake) to welcome the US President and honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Iniavan, the food artist, has prepared three massive idlis - sculpting the faces of PM Modi, President Trump on one and another one featuring the India and US flags, as a welcome gesture to the visiting dignitary.

The three colossal idlis weigh a massive 107 kg, which took 36 hours for Iniavan to prepare with the help of six workers.

Earlier today, PM Modi welcomed the US President as he arrived at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

On disembarking the aircraft, President Trump was warmly welcomed by PM Modi with a hug.

He is accompanied by the First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the airport along with other officials to welcome them. As he walked the red carpet the US President was accorded a tri-service guard of honour.