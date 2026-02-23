US Gathers Troops, Jets At UK Bases Despite Refusal On Iran Strikes

At least 28 US military flights have operated from airbases in the UK and Cyprus in recent days, according to open-source flight tracking data analysed by The i Paper. The movements are part of a US military build-up across Europe and the Middle East.

The activity has continued despite the British Government declining to back potential US strikes on Iran, amid rising tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme. US Vice President JD Vance says Washington has set conditions that Iran has yet to accept.

On February 19, US President Donald Trump warned Iran to agree to a new nuclear deal within 10 days, saying that “bad things will happen” if Tehran refuses. In a social media post, Trump said that bases such as Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford may be required if the US needs to act against what he described as a “dangerous regime.”

The British government has denied permission for the US to launch attacks from sovereign bases such as RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia, the BBC reported. The decision reportedly followed a call between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Trump.

Under current arrangements, Washington would need British approval to carry out combat operations from sovereign UK bases. The Pentagon retains overall access to certain leased facilities in Britain, including RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath, where it can move aircraft, equipment and personnel.

In the past week alone, at least 76 US transport and tanker aircraft have flown into Europe and the Middle East. The US has also deployed more than 50 fighter jets to West Asia, including F-35s, F-22s and F-16s.

According to reports, Washington has moved additional naval assets into the region, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, guided-missile destroyers, surveillance aircraft and drones.

Earlier this month, F-15 fighter jets, A-10 attack aircraft and MQ-9 Reaper drones were dispatched to a base in Jordan. A second US aircraft carrier has also been deployed.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that Tehran is prepared to respond “immediately and powerfully” to any US military action. Araghchi said Iran's armed forces were on full alert. “Our brave Armed Forces are prepared, with their fingers on the trigger, to immediately and powerfully respond to any aggression against our beloved land, air and sea,” he said.