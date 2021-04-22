'3 Hours of Oxygen Left': AAP Leader's SOS From Hospital Bed

The AAP leader urged the centre and Haryana government to not stop the oxygen supply from reaching Delhi.

An oxygen mask strapped to his face and heard gasping for breath, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj released a video from his hospital bed in Delhi imploring the centre and the Haryana government to show a "big heart" and provide oxygen. There is only three hours of oxygen left in the hospital he is admitted, said the COVID-19 positive AAP leader.

Delhi has been battling acute shortage of oxygen in hospitals with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying that in some hospitals no medical oxygen is left.

"The hospital in which I am admitted has only three hours of oxygen left. When I remove this mask, it feels like a non-swimmer has been pushed into a pool and is gasping for breath," said the Greater Kailash MLA.

The AAP leader urged the centre and the Haryana government to work together and not stop the supply of oxygen from reaching Delhi.

"A lot of people are dependent on oxygen and without oxygen, these people will die just like fish die in the absence of water. This is a time for all to come together to work," Mr Bharadwaj said in Hindi in the video.

This afternoon, PM Narendra Modi, chairing a high-level meeting to review the acute shortage of oxygen supply faced by hospitals, stressed on raising production of oxygen, increasing the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities. The PM directed the officials to ensure that oxygen supply to various states happen in a smooth, unhindered manner.

Amid the spiralling crisis, states have been bickering with the centre or other states over the supply of oxygen, vaccine and medicines. Earlier today, the Supreme Court asked to see a "national plan" on oxygen supply, essential drugs and method of vaccination and issued notice to the Centre.

Fighting a devastating wave of coronavirus infections, India today saw a record Covid spike with 3.14 lakh infections in a day and 2,104 deaths. This is the fastest rise in cases and deaths any country has suffered till now.