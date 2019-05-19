3 Government Employees On Poll Duty Die In Himachal Pradesh

Polling for the four seats - Shimla (SC), Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi - of Himachal Pradesh held on Sunday

Three government employees on election duty in Himachal Pradesh died due to different ailments on Saturday, a state election official said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the death of three persons deployed on the election duty for Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The dead include presiding officer Vaneet Kumar who was a PGT at government senior school at Sapri in tribal Kinnaur district, homeguard jawan Devi Singh who was resident of Chandera village in Arki Tehsil of Solan district and polling officer Lol Ram who was a junior technician and was resident of Sajla village in Manali tehsil of Kullu district.

In his condolence messages to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister said that the state government was with the family members of the deceased in this hour of grief.

An ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh each has been announced to the next of the kin of the three persons.

Polling for the four seats - Shimla (SC), Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi - of Himachal Pradesh held on Sunday, the final and seventh phase of voting for general elections 2019.

