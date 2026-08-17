3 Ex-Chief Ministers, 18 MPs, 10 Women: BJP's Power-Packed Team For 2029

The BJP's new team of 64 national office bearers reflects a strategic blend of seasoned administrative hands and those with organisational experience, youthfulness, geographic diversity, and comprehensive social inclusion. Over 40 per cent of the team belong to the deprived communities.

Diversity and Inclusion

Geographically, the new appointments have ensured widespread representation, accommodating voices from 23 states and Union Territories across the country.

Such balanced appointments empower the incoming national president's executive team to operate with a profound awareness of the nation's vast geographical landscape and regional nuances.

A special focus has been placed on the northeast. Three leaders from the area - one each from Tripura, Assam and Nagaland -- have found space in the team. The dedicated North-East Coordination Cell will also continue under the leadership of Sambit Patra.

Furthermore, the committee embraces vital tribal voices by including four tribal representatives - one each from West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and the northeast. Two of the members are women.

The Scheduled Castes have been represented by three members from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.

The list also makes significant strides in social and religious inclusion.

Ten experienced women leaders from various sections of the country have been appointed to the team, demonstrating a strong commitment to female representation in senior organisational roles.

Ensuring that every major faith in India is respected and accommodated, the national office represents a truly diverse cross-section of society - the Hindu leaders stand with one Sikh member, two Christian members, one Muslim member, one Jain member, and a Parsi member.

Experience

At the helm of this organisational shift is a wealth of governance expertise, highlighted by the inclusion of three former Chief Ministers: Vasundhara Raje, Tirath Singh Rawat and Biplab Kumar Deb, alongside several former state presidents.

The administrative depth is further strengthened by four leaders with previous Union Government experience and 1 sitting Union Minister, ensuring a deep understanding of various sectors and departments, as well as administrative acumen.

To this mix, 18 active public representatives from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha bring their legislative expertise, ground connection, and diverse policy focus to the national team.

The team is also noted in terms of academic experience and diversity of professions - there are two professors, four practising doctors, PhD holders, engineers, chartered accountants and lawyers.

The Morcha appointments add fresh energy and ground experience, along with their domain expertise.