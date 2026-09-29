BJP Tightens Organisational Focus, Asks State In-Charges To Cut Delhi Trips

The BJP has asked its newly appointed state in-charges and co-in-charges to spend more time in their assigned states and focus on strengthening the organisation on the ground, rather than making frequent trips to Delhi.

The message was delivered at a major organisational meeting chaired by BJP president Nitin Nabin at the party's central office in New Delhi today. All state in-charges and co-in-charges for the states and Union Territories were present at the meeting. BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, and national co-general secretaries (organisation), Shiv Prakash and Saudan Singh, were also present.

According to sources, the newly appointed functionaries were told to regularly visit their respective states and spend adequate time with the organisation there. They were asked to focus on the responsibilities assigned to them and put the party's organisational interests ahead of individual activities.

The meeting also stressed the need for a clear and detailed agenda for every organisational meeting, followed by a review at the next meeting to check whether the targets set had actually been achieved.

The state in-charges have been asked to strengthen the organisation right down to the booth level and maintain regular meetings with workers. Those handling poll-bound states have been specifically asked to make frequent visits and remain closely connected with the ground-level organisation.

The BJP also wants its functionaries to step up outreach among women, youth, and different sections of society. Leaders have been asked to organise programmes across all 37 states and Union Territories to engage with young people and regularly send feedback to the party leadership.

The meeting also focused on taking the Centre and state government's welfare schemes to people through the party organisation. The functionaries were asked to involve senior and long-standing party workers and ensure that the organisational network remains active at the grassroots.

Sources said the leadership also conveyed that functionaries should avoid unnecessary trips to Delhi. The emphasis, instead, was on spending more time in their assigned states and delivering on the organisational responsibilities given to them.