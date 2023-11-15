3 Drones, Heroin Seized Near Pakistan Border In Punjab Districts

BSF also seized China-made drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Three drones and a 500-gram packet of heroin were seized near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts, a BSF official said on Wednesday.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops carrying out an area domination exercise ahead of the border fencing on Wednesday observed some suspicious items lying in a field near the Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar.

During a search operation, they seized a drone and a packet of heroin, weighing 500 grams, the official said.

In another incident, a joint operation by the BSF and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran led to the seizure of a China-made drone, the official said.

In the third incident, BSF troops intercepted a drone on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Tarn Taran.

During the joint search operation with the police, the BSF troops recovered the damaged drone from a field in the district's Mianwali village, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)