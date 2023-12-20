Chinese Drone, Heroin Recovered From Field In Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF along with police intercepted the suspected drone near the Dal village

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab police recovered a Chinese drone and contraband items attached to it from a field on the outskirts of the Dal village in Punjab's Tarn Taran, an official statement by the BSF said on Wednesday.

Based on specific information, the BSF troops along with the police, regarding the intrusion of a drone, intercepted the suspected drone near the Dal village.

During the search operation at about 5:30 p.m., the troops recovered a China-made drone along with one packet of contraband items, suspected to be Heroin weighing 2.718 Kg, from the field, the official statement said.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Matrice RTK 300, made in China), it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF and the Punjab police recovered a drone and a packet of contraband items weighing 540 grams attached to it from a farming field near Dhanoe Khurd village in Punjab's Amritsar district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)