3 Die Near Chennai After Drinking Sewage-Laced Water, 23 In Hospital

Tamil Nadu health minister visiting people who took ill after drinking contaminated water

Three people died, and 23 others fell ill, in Pallavaram near Chennai on Thursday after reportedly consuming drinking water contaminated with sewage.

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian has ordered an investigation to confirm whether the drinking water was indeed contaminated. People in the area have been asked not to drink piped water.

The affected individuals, residing in areas such as Malaimedu, Mariamman Kovil Street and Muthalamman Kovil Street, were admitted to the Chromepet Government General Hospital and a private hospital for treatment.

Residents have alleged that their health issues were caused by drinking water mixed with sewage.

The contamination has raised serious concerns about the safety of the area's water supply.

Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan inspected the affected area and ordered the immediate setup of a medical camp.

"Twenty-three people have fallen ill and been admitted to the hospital. It is not yet known if the drinking water was contaminated. An investigation is also looking into whether the health issues were caused by the food they consumed. If the water was contaminated, the entire area would have been affected," the Minister said speaking to reporters.

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) expressed shock over the deaths. He condemned the ruling DMK government for failing to ensure the supply of safe drinking water.

"It is the duty of the government to distribute safe drinking water to the people. They should have carefully examined whether drinking water was being supplied properly and without any contamination between drinking water and sewage pipes, especially in the aftermath of the cyclone's landfall," EPS said in a post on X.

He further criticised the government, saying, "I strongly condemn MK Stalin's government for its callousness that risked the lives of the people."

He also called for immediate measures to guarantee the supply of safe drinking water to all residents.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai also criticised the state government's handling of the crisis. He questioned the efficacy of Minister Anbarasan's response and accused the minister of being dismissive by blaming residents for the issue.