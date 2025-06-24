3 Dead After Inhaling Poisonous Gas In Well In Madhya Pradesh's Guna

Three persons died due to suspected inhalation of poisonous gas in a well while trying to rescue a calf in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said.

Of the six persons who descended into the well in Dharnavada village, two are in critical condition.

Guna Collector Kishore Kanyal said the incident occurred around 11 am.

"As per the preliminary information, six people descended into the well to rescue a calf. Of them, three died while two others were rescued in critical condition and shifted to the Guna district hospital. Only one of the six men managed to come out safely," he said.

Prima facie, the trio died of suspected inhalation of carbon monoxide gas, the collector said, adding that the investigation is underway.

He said the well has around 12 feet water which hindered the rescue operation by the CISF unit of GAIL, SDERF, and teams of various agencies.

