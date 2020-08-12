3 Cops Among 8 Arrested For Attempted Robbery In Delhi: Police

Three Delhi Police personnel along with five others have been arrested. (Representational)

Three Delhi Police personnel along with five others have been arrested for allegedly trying to rob a businessman at gunpoint in south Delhi's Mahipalpur area, officials said on Tuesday.

Sandeep, Manu and Amit are the arrested policemen. One of them is posted at the Special Cell of Delhi Police, they said.

According to the police, Naveen Sehrawat, director of a business firm, lodged a report on Sunday alleging that four men barged into his office when he was busy working with his staff. The men told him that they were police officials and threatened him to hand over all the valuables.

When Sehrawat asked them to show their identity cards, one of them slapped him and the other pointed a pistol at him and threatened to shoot him, police said.

An employee of the victim shouted for help, following which three of the men managed to flee by jumping off the balcony, while one was caught, they said.

The police later arrested all the eight accused in the case.