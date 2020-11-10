3 Arrested With Gold Worth Rs 97.82 Lakhs At Chennai Airport

Chennai:

Three passengers were arrested for carrying 1.84 kg gold valued at Rs 97.82 lakhs at the Chennai International Airport, an official said on Tuesday.

According to Commissioner of Customs, these passengers flew in from Dubai and they were intercepted at the exit on the suspicion of carrying gold.

"A total of 1.84 kg gold valued at Rs 97.82 lakhs was recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962. Three were arrested," said Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.

Further investigation is underway. 
 

