Gold Worth Rs 2.77 Crore Seized At Ahmedabad Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Ahmedabad International Airport has uncovered a major gold smuggling attempt, seizing gold valued at Rs 2.77 crore.

Two passengers arriving from Abu Dhabi were caught concealing gold inside their jeans.

During routine inspection, AIU officials identified suspicious behaviour and conducted a thorough check, leading to the discovery of approximately 3,050 grams of gold. The smugglers had also mixed the gold with chemicals in a semi-liquid form to evade detection.

Authorities have detained both individuals and filed a case under smuggling charges. In addition to the gold bars, officials recovered two gold chains and coins from the suspects.

Officials are now investigating the origins and intended recipients of the smuggled gold. Further inquiries will determine whether the suspects were part of a larger gold smuggling syndicate. Gujarat has witnessed several significant gold smuggling cases in recent years, highlighting the state's ongoing battle against such illicit activities.​

In July 2023, Ahmedabad Crime Branch officials apprehended a couple, Jignesh alias Jigar Bhikhabhai Rathod and his wife Shila, along with jeweler Ketan Harshadbhai Soni, for their involvement in smuggling gold from Dubai.

The operation led to the seizure of approximately 546 grams of gold bars, cash amounting to Rs 45 lakh, and other valuables, totaling around Rs 80 lakh.

Investigations revealed that the couple had traveled to Dubai multiple times since 2021, smuggling gold by concealing it in clothing and undergarments. Upon returning to India, they would hand over the contraband to local jewelers for processing and sale. ​

In another case from October 2019, customs officials arrested Rutugna Trivedi, the mastermind behind a massive gold smuggling operation that illegally imported approximately four tonnes of gold, valued at Rs 1,300 crore, into India over five years.

Trivedi, a former sales executive with international work experience, exploited his knowledge of airport operations and customs procedures to orchestrate the smuggling.

He collaborated with airport ground staff, such as Jignesh Savaliya, who had unrestricted access to cargo and passenger areas, facilitating the smuggling of gold through flights from Dubai. The operation was exposed when officials apprehended a carrier with 24.5 kg of gold at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

