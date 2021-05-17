3 Arrested In Indore For Black-Marketing Remdesivir Vials

The accused had procured the drug illegally and were trying to sell it at a higher price than its MRP.

Police have arrested three persons here in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir injections, which are currently in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and nabbed Abhishek Kaithwas (21), Gaurav Patidar (21) and Ravi Vaishnav (24) on Sunday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar said.

The police seized one Remdesivir vial each from the possession of Kaithwas and Patidar. When asked about the source of the anti-viral drug, they were unable to give a satisfactory reply, he said.

"The accused had procured the drug illegally and were trying to sell it to the relatives of COVID-19 patients at a higher price than its MRP," the official said.

The police have also seized a scooter and a motorcycle from their possession and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

Indore, having a population of about 35 lakh, is the worst affected by COVID-19 in the state.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 here in March last year, so far 1,39,185 cases of the disease have been found in the district with 1,269 people have died of it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)