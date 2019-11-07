3 Arrested For Threatening J&K Residents With Posters Of Terror Groups

The police have asked residents to share information about people who are intimidating locals

Three people were arrested on Wednesday for "threatening and intimidating" residents in south Kashmir's Awantipora using posters issued by terror groups Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials said.

"Three persons were arrested and incriminating materials including threat posters were recovered from them," a senior police officer said.

Initial investigation into the matter revealed that these people were involved in publishing and circulating threatening posters at Ladhoo of Khrew Awantipora, he said.

An FIR has been filed against them, he said.

The three have been taken to the police station and incriminating material recovered from them have been taken for investigation, an official said.

The police have asked residents to share information about such people who are intimidating locals.

