3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir's Katra

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 5.01 am today. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km.

3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir's Katra

Further details are awaited.

Srinagar:

Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra early morning on Friday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 5.01 am today. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Rajasthan Girl's Batting Video Viral, Sachin Tendulkar Tweets Encouragement
.