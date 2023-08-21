29 Kg Heroin Seized, 2 Pak Smugglers Arrested Along Pak Border In Punjab

The official said the smugglers were carrying 29 kg of heroin.

The BSF and the Punjab Police arrested two Pakistani smugglers from along the international border in Ferozepur and seized 29 kilograms of heroin from them on Monday, an official said.

21 August 2023



JOINT SEIZURE OF NARCOTICS BY BSF AND PUNJAB POLICE IN DISTRICT FEROZEPUR BASED ON SPECIFIC BSF INPUT



One of the smugglers suffered a bullet injury after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire at them sensing threat, the official said.

They had noticed the movement of the Pakistani smugglers around 2:45 am on Monday, the BSF official said, adding that the BSF and the Punjab Police were conducting a joint operation on the banks of the Sutlej river near Gatti Matar village on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The official said the smugglers were carrying 26 packets (29.26 kilograms) of heroin. The injured has been hospitalised, he is being treated for a gun shot wound in his hand, the BSF official said.

