28-Year-Old Woman Critical After Being Shot At In Uttar Pradesh

Radhika was performing her daily chores when the unidentified men entered her house and fired at her, Circle Officer Somender Kumar Negi said.

All India | | Updated: April 21, 2019 23:21 IST
Police said investigation is underway. (Representational)


Muzaffarnagar: 

A 28-year-old woman was seriously injured after being shot at by unidentified men in her house, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at Rumalpuri village in the Miranpur area, they said.

Radhika was performing her daily chores when the unidentified men entered her house and fired at her, Circle Officer Somender Kumar Negi said.

She was taken to a hospital and her condition is said to be critical, he said.

Investigation is underway, Mr Negi added.



