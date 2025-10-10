27-Year-Old Woman Kills Her 2 Children, Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru: Cops

A 27-year-old woman died by suicide after killing her two children at their residence here, police said on Friday.

The dead have been identified as Vijayalakshmi and her two children aged 1 and 4, they said.

The family hailed from Raichur district but lived in Bengaluru as the woman's husband worked in a mall here.

Police suspect that a dispute with her husband over some issues could have led her to take the extreme step.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Bagalagunte area. All three were found hanging in a room.

Citing preliminary investigation, police suspect that the woman allegedly strangled her children before hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

However, no suicide note has been recovered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

