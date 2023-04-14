27-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death In Haryana Over Old Enmity: Cops

A man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Haryana, police said. (Representational)

A man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob over an old enmity in Haryana's Lakhuwas village, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by Lalit, a resident of Palwal, he along with his 27-year-old cousin Gyanendra were at a farmhouse near village Lakhuwas on Sohna Road on Tuesday. In the evening when they went out for cigarettes, around 15 people came in three SUVs and attacked his cousin.

"They held me hostage at gunpoint and attacked Gyanendra and fired a few rounds in the air. They assaulted him with iron roads, axes, sticks and the butt of the pistol and left him in an unconscious state," he said.

"Once they left I called the police and rushed my cousin to a hospital in Sohna in critical condition. He was later referred to Gurgaon where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night in a private hospital in Gurugram," Lalit added.

An FIR was registered against Bharat, Manish, Rohit, Ajay, Lalit, Azad, Kapil and others under Section 323 (causing hurt), 306 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder), 148 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Sohna City police station.

"We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem today and are conducting raids to nab the accused," said Inspector Sunil Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sohna City police station.

