27 Injured As bus Collides With Oil Tanker In West Bengal

At least 27 passengers sustained injuries when the bus they were travelling in collided with an oil tanker on the Haldia Mecheda State Highway in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur on Sunday.

All injured passengers were rushed to the Tomluk Medical College where 12 passengers were administered first aid and discharged and 15 others are still under treatment for their serious injuries.

The accident took place when the SBSTC (South Bengal State Transport Corporation) bus which was on its way from Digha to Kolkata had stopped at a crossing near Ramtarak on the highway.

A speeding oil tanker lost control and rammed into the back of the bus, according to locals.

A traffic pile up was triggered due to the accident and police personnel from Tamluk and Kolaghat police stations took control of the situation and cleared the traffic jams.

Meanwhile, earlier this month three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries as a bus fell down after breaking the railing of an overbridge near Tatarpur on the National Highway in Monday morning in Uttar Pradesh.

The accident took place when the bus was on its way to Mainpuri from Delhi, Police said.

Also, last week in Madhya Pradesh, at least 26 people were injured as a Gujarat-bound bus overturned after falling off a culvert in the Ujjain district of the State.

Fourteen people including six girls and seven male students were injured when an "overloaded" eco-van skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Poonch district in the second week on March this year.

The accident took place near Keri Kangra in Mendhar, Poonch when the driver of the eco van lost control over it and the vehicle rolled down many feet into a gorge, according to officials.

