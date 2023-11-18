27 Companies Approved Under PLI Scheme For IT Hardware, Says Minister

PM Modi approved PLI scheme for IT hardware, Ashwini Vaishnaw said (File)

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced a significant milestone in India's IT hardware sector, stating that 27 companies have received approval under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) within a short timeframe.

Mr Vaishnaw said, "As you're aware, a few months back, PM Modi approved the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) scheme for IT hardware. And within the very short time frame, I'm very happy to announce that 27 companies have been approved for the PLI."

During a press conference, Mr Vaishnaw highlighted that nearly 95 percent of these approved companies, totalling 23, are ready to commence immediate manufacturing.

Mr Vaishaw said, "The best part is almost 95 percent of these, the exact number is 23 out of these are ready to start their manufacturing on day 0. And about 4 companies will start their manufacturing within 90 days".

He added, "These 27 applications will lead to about investment of Rs 3 thousand crores additional production amount Rs 3 lacs 50 thousand crores and direct employment of about Rs 50 thousand and indirect employment about a lac and 50 thousand. So total employment about 2 lac will be created. The value chain is shifting to India".

The remaining four companies are expected to initiate manufacturing within the next 90 days. The approved applications are projected to result in an additional investment of Rs 3,000 crores, with an overall production value of Rs 3.5 lakh crores.

The direct employment generated is estimated at around 50,000, while indirect employment opportunities will reach approximately 1.5 lakh, contributing to a total employment boost of 2 lakh.

Mr Vaishnaw mentioned 27 companies that have received the PLI approval include Dell, Foxconn, HP, Flextronics, Padget, Lenovo, New Link, Zenus, Mega, and Optimus, signalling a significant shift in the value chain towards India.

The PLI Scheme for IT Hardware, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and notified on May 29, 2023, with a budgetary outlay of Rs 17,000 crores, aims to enhance the IT hardware manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

The scheme is anticipated to stimulate local manufacturing, encouraging the localization of components and sub-assemblies and fostering the development of a robust supply chain within India.

Ashwini Vaishnaw previously reported an outstanding response to the PLI scheme for laptops and PCs, with 32 applications received, including major players like HP India, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and Thomson.

The scheme is poised to bring expected incremental production of Rs 3,35,000 crores, an incremental investment of Rs 2,430 crores, and an anticipated direct employment boost of 75,000.

The PLI schemes, a part of India's Atmanirbhar and 'Make-in-India' initiatives, aim to enhance global competitiveness, attract investments, boost exports, integrate India into the global supply chain, and reduce dependency on imports across various sectors.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)