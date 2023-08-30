On Making Laptops Under Centre's Scheme, Union Minister Shares An Update

HP India, Dell, Lenovo and Thomson will be manufacturing laptops, the minister said (File)

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that an excellent response has been received for the production of laptops and PCs under the hardware Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) scheme adding that 32 applications have been received under the scheme.

Addressing a press conference, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Excellent response received for the production of laptops and PCs under the hardware Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) scheme. Companies that will be manufacturing laptops include HP India, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, Thomson and others."

"We are likely to see expected incremental production of Rs 3,35,000 crore. Expected investment incrementally will be Rs 2,430 crore. The expected direct employment is going to be 75,000," he added.

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware was notified on May 29, 2023, with a budgetary outlay of Rs 17,000 crore. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 17 gave the approval to introduce the scheme.

The scheme is aimed at broadening and deepening the IT hardware manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

The PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware is expected to result in the broadening and deepening of the manufacturing ecosystem by encouraging the localisation of components and sub-assemblies and allowing for a longer duration to develop the supply chain within the country.

As part of its Atmanirbhar and Make in India plan, the government launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in varied sectors to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain and reduce dependency on imports.

