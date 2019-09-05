25-Year-Old Beaten To Death Over Rs 180 Food Bill At Uttar Pradesh Hotel

The police said the hotel's owner and his son have been arrested. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death by a hotel owner and its waiters following a dispute over a bill of Rs 180 in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, the police said today.

Two men, Suraj Singh and Vishal Dubey, were beaten up with sticks and rods on Wednesday after they got into an argument with the owner, Gurmail Singh, over their dinner bill, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

The police said Mr Dubey managed to flee but Suraj Singh was caught. Mr Singh died of his injuries, the police said.

The incident took place at Sardar Dhabha near Mahrajganj and the dispute was over a bill of Rs 180, the Superintendent of Police said.

The hotel's owner and his son Surendra Singh have been arrested, while two waiters of the hotel are on the run, the police said.

