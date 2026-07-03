25 Feet Tall Fountain On Highway? No, It's A Broken Pipeline Near Mumbai

In this Maharashtra city, it is not just raining from the sky. This monsoon, it is also raining from under the ground, resulting in creation of 25 feet tall water foundation on a highway. Confused, how is that possible?

Amid incessant rainfall in Vasai-Virar, a water pipeline burst near Nalasopara on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway leading to massive water wastage.

The incident occurred on Friday morning after a speeding truck collided with the pipeline, sending a jet of water shooting 20 to 25 feet into the air at the site.

The main pipeline of the Surya Yojana, laid along the highway, supplies water to Vasai-Virar city. After the pipe burst, lakhs of litres of water went down the drain.

As soon as the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's water supply department received the information, they initiated repair work on a war footing. The repairs are expected to take a few hours to complete.

Till then, the water supply will remain disrupted. Supply may even be halted in some parts until repairs are finished.

Heavy rainfall, however, is posing a challenge.

The burst pipeline also led to waterlogging on the road and in surrounding areas, further worsening traffic conditions in a region already grappling with heavy rainfall.

The visuals from the ground show a running fountain, with lakhs of liters of water flowing on the road.

(With inputs from Manoj Satvi)