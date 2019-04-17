Over 25 Dead In Rain, Storm In Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

PM Modi said authorities are monitoring the situation closely

At least 25 people have died due to unseasonal rain and dust storm in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and other parts of the country on Tuesday.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), one person died in Ahmedabad, one in Rajkot, two in Banaskantha, one in Morbi, one in Sabarkantha, three in Mehsana and one in Patan.

"Most of the deaths were reported in North Gujarat due to lightning strike and falling of trees," G B Manglpara, Gujarat government's director (Relief) said.

Also, a portion of a tent erected for PM Modi's rally in Himmatnagar town of North Gujarat was also damaged in the dust storm.



Five people died due to lightning and storm in Jhalawad and Baran districts of Rajasthan. Ten were killed in Madhya Pradesh.

Condoling the deaths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced compensation for those affected.

PM Modi tweeted, "Authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. All possible assistance is being given to those affected."

In another tweet, the Prime Minister's Office said, PM Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to unseasonal rain and storm in various parts of Gujarat. He has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those injured.

An ex- gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to unseasonal rain & storms in MP, Rajasthan, Manipur & various parts of the country has been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund. Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 17, 2019

A massive dust storm had hit different parts of Gujarat, just a day before PM Modi's rally in Himmatnagar, Surendranagar and Anand today. PM Modi will be holding rallies in Amreli tomorrow and in Patan on April 21.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also tweeted grief for the loss of lives.

