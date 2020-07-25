23-Year-Old Man Arrested In Delhi For Posing As Army Major: Police

An FIR has been filed against the man, police said (Representational)

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for impersonating a Major in the Indian Army, and a fake identity card was seized from him, police said on Saturday.

The deception was exposed when a case was registered against Suraj Tiwari on Thursday for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint and was arrested.

Since it was a bailable offence, he was asked to deposit a surety to get bail. But the accused showed an ID card to claim that he was a Major in the Indian Army and that the police cannot arrest him, a senior police officer said.

"The ID card was of inferior paper quality which raised suspicion. Police interrogated him and he confessed that it was fake. Thereafter, a case was registered against him at Prem Nagar police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) PK Mishra said.

It was revealed while in school, he had joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and visited IMA Dehradun once which fascinated him and he developed a strong liking for the uniform, the DCP said.

However, he did not have the academic qualification to be an officer in the Indian Army. So, he forged the ID and pretended to be a Major, Mr Mishra said.

Investigation is underway to ascertain whether any Defence Ministry personnel was involved in making the counterfeit identity card, police said.

