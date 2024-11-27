22 Students Hospitalised Post-Lunch At Telangana School, Probe Underway

Doctors confirmed the students were safe after treatment.

At least 22 students from a government school in Telangana's Narayanpet district were hospitalised on Tuesday after complaining of headaches and stomach aches. Officials are investigating whether the illness was linked to the lunch served at the school.

The affected students had also eaten snacks from nearby bakeries and shops, and samples have been collected for laboratory testing, according to the District Educational Officer (DEO), based on preliminary information.

Over 400 students, along with district authorities, the school headmaster, and teachers, had the mid-day meal at Zilla Parishad High School in Maganoor on Tuesday. However, 22 students began experiencing symptoms of headaches, stomach pain, and vomiting at 3.30 pm.

They were admitted to a hospital, where doctors confirmed they were safe after treatment, the official said. One student who vomited claimed the potatoes and brinjal were inadequately cooked, while another had a stomach ache.

It was alleged that the affected students fell ill after having lunch, though they had also eaten snacks from outside the school. District authorities are investigating the matter from all angles, said a senior official.

This incident follows a similar case on November 20, when 17 students from the same school were hospitalised after consuming a mid-day meal.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)